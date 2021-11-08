Police & Fire

Trio of suspects viciously assault and rob senior man: NYPD

By
0
comments
Posted on
Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly attacked and robbed a man in October.
Courtesy NYPD

Bronx detectives are looking for three men who viciously assaulted and robbed a senior citizen last month.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 10, at 10:25 p.m., a 63-year-old man was bumrushed by two individuals in front of 1217 Bronx River Ave. The assailants knocked him to the ground and then punched and kicked him before they stole his wallet.

A third man stood by as a lookout. They fled the scene on foot southbound on River Avenue.

The three individuals are described as dark-skinned males. Two of the males wore black hooded sweaters with light-colored pants. One of the suspects wore a green hooded sweater with gray pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC