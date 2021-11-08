Trio of suspects viciously assault and rob senior man: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx detectives are looking for three men who viciously assaulted and robbed a senior citizen last month.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 10, at 10:25 p.m., a 63-year-old man was bumrushed by two individuals in front of 1217 Bronx River Ave. The assailants knocked him to the ground and then punched and kicked him before they stole his wallet.

A third man stood by as a lookout. They fled the scene on foot southbound on River Avenue.

The three individuals are described as dark-skinned males. Two of the males wore black hooded sweaters with light-colored pants. One of the suspects wore a green hooded sweater with gray pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.