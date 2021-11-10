Video: Suspects sought for beating man in failed bicycle theft

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for a group of suspects who tried to steal a man’s bike in the Bronx last month.

It was reported that at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, a 33-year-old man was in the vicinity of East 152nd Street and Tinton Avenue when six unknown suspects began to attack the victim in an effort to steal his bike. The suspects hit the victim with various objects, including sticks and bottles, and unknown cutting instruments.

The crooks were ultimately unsuccessful and fled the scene on foot. The victim suffered lacerations to his forearm and was taken by paramedics to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspects:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.