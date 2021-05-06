Bronx man sentenced to 12 years for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 12–year–old girl in Mount Eden in 2017.

“The defendant followed a 12–year–old girl,who was on her way back home from a store, and sexually assaulted her in broad daylight,” said District Attorney Darcel Clark. “He also terrified the child by threatening to kill her and her family. We hope today’s sentence brings some solace to the victim and her family.”

According to the investigation, at 11 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2017, near 1686 Weeks Avenue, the victim was returning from a store when the defendant, Malcolm Lugo, 24, last of 3988 Bronxwood Avenue, spotted her and followed her for a block. Video surveillance shows Lugo grabbing the victim from behind and dragging her into an alley.

Lugo allegedly pressed what the victim believed to be a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. The defendant then sexually assaulted the victim and engaged in oral sexual conduct. Before fleeing the scene, the defendant told the victim he knew where her family was and threatened to kill them. When the child returned home, she told her mother what had happened and she called 911.

Surveillance videos show the defendant changing and throwing away his clothes after the incident and at several friends’ houses across the city,in an attempt to evade authorities. Lugo fled to Massachusetts and was arrested after a six–week manhunt.

The defendant will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from incarceration.