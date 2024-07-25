Tickets now available for Pumpkin Nights at the Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo is gearing up for the fall season with the return of Pumpkin Nights in September.

From Sept. 26 through Oct. 27, Pumpkin Nights will allow guests to marvel at more than 5,000 animal-themed jack-o-lanterns after hours at the zoo. The pumpkin displays highlight different ecosystem scenes, including the Congo, Amazon rainforest, the bioluminescent deep-sea, the Himalaya, and more.

Guests will also be able to engage in outdoor games and photo ops, plus grab a bite to eat from more local food trucks and other refreshments. Attendees can also watch pumpkin carvers create animal images live, as well as enjoy face painting, trivia and more!

Pumpkin Nights will be held Thursdays – Sundays, Sept. 26 through Oct. 27, from 7 to 10 p.m. Starting Oct. 17, entry will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are now available starting at $34.95 for adults 12 and up, and $24.95 for children ages 3-12 on Thursdays and Sundays, and $36.95 for adults and $26.95 for children on Fridays and Saturdays. Children under the age of 3 are free, and members of the Wildlife Conservation Society will receive a 40% discount. Tickets are now available at BronxZoo.com/PumpkinNights.

In addition to Pumpkin Nights, the Bronx Zoo will welcome the return of Boo at the Zoo Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 28 through Oct. 27, plus Monday, Oct. 14. Tickets will go on sale starting Sept. 3 at BronxZoo.com.