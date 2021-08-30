Three people killed in weekend shootings and hit and run

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two males were shot and killed in separate incidents over the weekend, while another victim was killed in a hit and run, according to police.

The first shooting took place in Mott Haven on Friday, involving a 29-year-old man. On Aug. 27, at 9:28 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a male shot at 234 E. 149 St. A preliminary investigation revealed that Demetry Aristole, of East 174 Street, was standing in the vicinity of 137 Street and St. Ann’s Avenue, when he was shot in the chest multiple times by an unknown individual.

Aristole was taken to Lincoln Hospital by private means where he was later pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

That was followed by a 35-year-old being gunned down in Fordham.

On Aug. 28, at 7:54 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot in the vicinity of Webster Avenue and East Fordham Road. Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive with two gunshot wounds to the chest.

EMS responded and transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

A third victim was killed in the Bronx over the weekend when a hit and run left one person dead and another injured.

On Aug. 28, at 8:42 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Fordham Road and Morris Avenue. Upon arrival, cops observed a 44-year-old female and a 53-year-old female, unconscious and unresponsive. EMS also responded and transported both to St. Barnabas Hospital, where the 44-year-old female, Murielle Gousse, of Prospect Avenue, was pronounced decad and the 53-year-old was listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on East Fordham Road when the driver failed to properly navigate the roadway and struck Gousse. The car also collided with metal items that were on the sidewalk, causing them to hit the 53-year-old woman.

The vehicle did not remain on the scene. The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

Arrest The NYPD also arrested a Brooklyn man for an April shooting and an August murder. On Aug. 29, Tyrek Williams, 20, 640 Macon St., in Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm, murder and manslaughter. According to police, on April 29, Williams shot a 26-year-old man in his left hand in front of 416 E. 137 St.. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. Police say that on Aug. 18, at 10:55 p.m., a person was shot at the corner of East 149 Street and Concord Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Dandre Johnson, of Beekman Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the back and arm.

EMS took Johnson to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where he was pronounced dead.

Robbery

An armed robbery took place in a barbershop last week and the thief made off with $700 and jewelry.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 26, at 7:03 p.m., inside of a 706 E. 183 St. (E.T. Barbershop), a man approached the 27-year-old male victim, demanded his property and brandished a handgun.

The victim complied and gave the perp four gold chains, a Rolex watch, a ring, a gold bracelet, two cell phones and $700. The individual fled the scene on foot westbound on East 183 Street.

The individual is described as a male, black, 30 to 35 years old, 6’1”; last seen wearing a black baseball, a white shirt, beige shorts and black sneakers.