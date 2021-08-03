Police & Fire

Drive by shooting in the South Bronx injures 1

A drive by shooting sent a man to the hospital on July 27, 2021.
A drive by shooting took place in the South Bronx last week, sending a 32-year-old man to the hopsital.

According to the NYPD, on July 27, at 12:40 a.m., in front of 1693 Vyse Ave., a 32-year-old man was seated in the driver’s seat of his parked vehicle when a silver Honda CRV pulled up next to his car and an unknown number of individuals fired several shots at him.

The victim was struck once in the back. EMS transported him to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious, but stable condition. The Honda fled the scene eastbound on East 174 Street with two to three people inside.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

 

