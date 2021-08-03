Drive by shooting in the South Bronx injures 1

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A drive by shooting took place in the South Bronx last week, sending a 32-year-old man to the hopsital.

According to the NYPD, on July 27, at 12:40 a.m., in front of 1693 Vyse Ave., a 32-year-old man was seated in the driver’s seat of his parked vehicle when a silver Honda CRV pulled up next to his car and an unknown number of individuals fired several shots at him.

The victim was struck once in the back. EMS transported him to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious, but stable condition. The Honda fled the scene eastbound on East 174 Street with two to three people inside.

