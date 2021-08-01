Police & Fire

Man assaulted and robbed in Grand Concourse

A man assaulted and stole a Gucci bag from another man in June.
The NYPD is searching for a man who assaulted and robbed another man in the Bronx last month.

According to the NYPD, on June 28, at midnight, an unknown man approached a 55 year-old male in front of a residential apartment in the vicinity of McClellan Street and Grand Concourse and engaged in a verbal dispute with him.

The argument escalated, at which point the perp punched the victim, stole his black Gucci bag and fled the scene. The victim was treated on scene for a minor injury to his nose, but did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

