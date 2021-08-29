Police & Fire

Thief steals $8K from Wingstop

By
0
comments
Posted on
A suspect is wanted for allegedly stealing $8,000 from the Wingstop in Soundview on Aug. 11, 2021.
The NYPD is looking for a man broke who stole $8,000 earlier this month from Wingtstop in Soundview.
Police say that on Aug. 12, at 1:47 a.m., a man broke into Wingstop at 905 White Plains Road. He opened the safe with the code and took $8,000. He then fled the scene foot northbound on White Plains Road.
The suspect is described as a Black male, who wore yellow gloves, a white shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC