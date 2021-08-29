Thief steals $8K from Wingstop

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a man broke who stole $8,000 earlier this month from Wingtstop in Soundview.

Police say that on Aug. 12, at 1:47 a.m., a man broke into Wingstop at 905 White Plains Road. He opened the safe with the code and took $8,000. He then fled the scene foot northbound on White Plains Road.

The suspect is described as a Black male, who wore yellow gloves, a white shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.