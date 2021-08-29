Elderly man pushed off BX19 breaks hip

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A senior citizen was forcefully pushed off the BX19 bus in July and injured.

Police say that on July 8, at 8:40 p.m., a 70-year-old man boarded the MTA bus BX#19 in front of 1058 Southern Blvd. However, things suddenly took a turn for the worse when the man behind him approached him and said, “You don’t belong on the bus” and forcefully pushed the victim off the bus.

He landed on the sidewalk and broke a hip. The assailant fled on foot in an unknown direction. EMS took the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The individual is described as a male, medium complexion, 30-years-old, approximately 5’7″ tall, brown eyes, stocky build and a tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a white athletic t-shirt, blue jeans, sneakers and a red shirt wrapped around his head.