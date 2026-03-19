Photos: Theory 9 holds monthly food distribution outside Marie Curie High School

Community members on line for the Feb. 27 food distribution from Theory 9.

Theory 9 held its monthly food distribution for Bronx residents on Friday, Feb. 27, outside the Marie Curie High School for Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions, located at 120 W. 231st St.

This food distribution, which ran from 12 to 2 p.m., featured numerous Bronx community members receiving fresh produce, milk and other items. Bronx Assembly District 81 District Leader Abigail Martin and Joseph Smalls of Good Shepherd Services’ Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence (B.R.A.G.) program were also on hand to assist with the food distribution.

The food distribution was held in partnership with the Community-Police Relations Foundation, New York City Council Member Pierina Sanchez, New York City Common Pantry and Marie Curie High School for Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions.

The next monthly food distribution from Theory 9 is scheduled to take place at the same location during the same hours on Friday, March 27.