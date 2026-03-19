Community Service

Photos: Theory 9 holds monthly food distribution outside Marie Curie High School

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
theory 9
Community members on line for the Feb. 27 food distribution from Theory 9.
Photo by Jewel Webber

Theory 9 held its monthly food distribution for Bronx residents on Friday, Feb. 27, outside the Marie Curie High School for Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions, located at 120 W. 231st St.

Theory 9 Co-founder Shakir Seagers speaks with an attendee of the food distribution. Photo by Jewel Webber

This food distribution, which ran from 12 to 2 p.m., featured numerous Bronx community members receiving fresh produce, milk and other items. Bronx Assembly District 81 District Leader Abigail Martin and Joseph Smalls of Good Shepherd Services’ Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence (B.R.A.G.) program were also on hand to assist with the food distribution.

Theory 9 Co-founder Izaiah Barrow with District Leader Abigail Martin. Photo by Jewel Webber
Theory 9 Co-founder Izaiah Barrow with Joseph Smalls. Photo by Jewel Webber

The food distribution was held in partnership with the Community-Police Relations Foundation, New York City Council Member Pierina Sanchez, New York City Common Pantry and Marie Curie High School for Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions.

The Community-Police Relations Foundation was among those to partner with Theory 9 to put together the monthly food distribution. Photo by Jewel Webber

The next monthly food distribution from Theory 9 is scheduled to take place at the same location during the same hours on Friday, March 27.

Photo by Jewel Webber

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