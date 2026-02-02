Photos: Theory 9 and New York Common Food Pantry hold food drive for community members

Volunteers, including high school students from across the Bronx, at the January 2026 food drive from Theory 9 and New York Common Food Pantry.

Theory 9 and the New York Common Food Pantry partnered to host their monthly community food drive for Bronx residents on Friday, Jan. 30, at Marie Curie High School, located at 120 W. 231st St.

Students from the school, along with volunteers, members of the Theory 9 team and community members, all braved the extreme cold to show up in full force for this event.

Youth and volunteers from multiple schools and organizations, including the Lehman Lions Lacrosse Team and students from Renaissance High School for Musical Theatre and the Arts, were among those who assisted at the event through the “A Floorman’s Dream” pre-apprenticeship program. These volunteers helped unload trucks, organize the food, greeted community members, and assisted families in need.

In addition to providing much-needed resources to the community, the monthly food drive is intended to help bridge together different school districts, neighborhoods and youths from different areas of the Bronx while also strengthening relationships and fostering unity through service.

Exposure, collaboration and long-term connection are at the center of the food distribution, along with giving out food to the community.

“Marie Curie is my alma mater — I graduated from here in 2008. I currently work at Renaissance High School for Musical Theatre and the Arts as a school aide. [Theory 9 co-founder] Chip [Seagers] and I figured this would be a great way to introduce youth from different areas of the Bronx and grow as one,” Theory 9 Co-founder Izaiah Zeek Barrow said.

The monthly community food drive is a testament to collective resilience and commitment. As the organizers, volunteers and students help the community members actively fight food insecurity, their work shows how consistent, community-led action can create a lasting impact

across the Bronx.