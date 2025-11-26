Photos: Theory 9 hosts annual Holiday Turkey, Ham and Chicken Distribution

Hundreds of free holiday proteins were given out during Theory 9’s annual Holiday Turkey, Ham and Chicken Distribution.

Theory 9 hosted its annual Holiday Turkey, Ham and Chicken Distribution for members of the Bronx community on Sunday, Nov. 23, at 120 W. 231st St.

Holiday meats were given out to hundreds of Bronx residents, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The event was held in partnership with the Community-Police Relations Foundation (CPRF) Charity, Boost Mobile, AT&T, Council Member Pierina Sanchez and the New York Common Pantry.

This food distribution helps to further Theory 9’s main goal of building healthier, more resilient communities through direct support and humanitarian programs throughout the year.

“Holidays should be full of warmth and unity, not hardship,” Theory 9 Founder and Executive Director Shakir Seagers said. “We believe every family deserves a joyful meal and to feel supported by the community around them.”

The Holiday Turkey, Ham and Chicken Distribution is part of Theory 9’s monthly food relief program. The hundreds of people served at this event add to the more than 3,300 families who have been fed by the monthly food relief program in 2025. This program has also featured youth development, mentorship and community wellness initiatives.