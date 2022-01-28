Police & Fire

Teenager busted for assault and attempted robbery in Foxhurst

By
0
comments
Posted on
On Jan. 23, a 14-year-old was arrested for an attempted carjacking from December 2021 and charged with attempted robbery and assault, according to police.
Photo courtesy Crimestoppers

It was winter break, and every child was home from school, yet two teens in the Bronx couldn’t stay out of trouble. Instead of playing Grand Theft Auto at home, they decided to do it in real life.

On Jan. 23, police arrested one of the culprits, a 14-year-old for an attempted carjacking from December 2021 and charged him with attempted robbery and assault. His accomplice is still at large.

One of the teens who assaulted two men and attempted to carjack them. Photo courtesy NYPD

According to the NYPD, on Dec. 29, 2021, two teens punched a 46-year-old man in the face and attempted to break into his parked vehicle in front of 111 Southern Blvd. They allegedly also punched his 54-year-old male passenger in the face, but the heist ultimately wasn’t a success.

The victims sustained bruising to the face and were treated by EMS at the scene, police said.

One of the teens who assaulted two men and attempted to carjack them. Photo courtesy NYPD

As of Friday, there are no updates on the investigation, a police spokesman told the Bronx Times.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC