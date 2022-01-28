Teenager busted for assault and attempted robbery in Foxhurst

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

It was winter break, and every child was home from school, yet two teens in the Bronx couldn’t stay out of trouble. Instead of playing Grand Theft Auto at home, they decided to do it in real life.

On Jan. 23, police arrested one of the culprits, a 14-year-old for an attempted carjacking from December 2021 and charged him with attempted robbery and assault. His accomplice is still at large.

According to the NYPD, on Dec. 29, 2021, two teens punched a 46-year-old man in the face and attempted to break into his parked vehicle in front of 111 Southern Blvd. They allegedly also punched his 54-year-old male passenger in the face, but the heist ultimately wasn’t a success.

The victims sustained bruising to the face and were treated by EMS at the scene, police said.

As of Friday, there are no updates on the investigation, a police spokesman told the Bronx Times.