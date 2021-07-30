Man wanted for 8 robberies citywide: NYPD

Incident No. 1: It was reported to police that on May 26, at 10:10 a.m., inside of 2975 White Plains Road, a male knocked on the door of a 76-year-old woman’s apartment and stated he was there to repair her window. Once inside, he stole her wallet containing $400, New York State identification card as well as debit cards before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Incident No. 2: On June 21, at approximately 9:20 a.m., inside of 2070 Clinton Ave., a man knocked on the door of an 85-year-old man’s apartment and stated he was there to do repair work inside the premises. Once inside, he stole the man’s wallet containing $400, New York State identification card, social security card and a debit card before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Incident No. 3: On June 23, at 2:45 p.m., inside of 1589 Unionport Road, a man knocked on the door of a 79-year-old woman’s apartment and stated he was a construction worker and asked to use the bathroom. Once inside, he stole her New York State driver license and a credit card from her wallet before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Incident No. 4: On June 28, at 10:15 a.m., inside of 890 Trinity Ave., the man knocked on the door of a 69-year-old woman’s home and stated he was there to repair her window. Once inside, he stole her purse, which had bank cards, insurance cards and a metrocard before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Incident No. 5 : On June 30, at 9:40 a.m., inside of 3965 Sedgwick Ave., the man knocked on the door of an 89-year-old woman’s residence and stated he was there to repair her window. Once inside, he stole a piece of custom jewelry as well as her wallet containing a credit card, $40 cash and a New York State identification card before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Incident No. 6: On July 12, at 12:45 p.m., inside of 190 Lincoln Ave., the man knocked on the door of a 67-year-old woman’s apartment and stated he was a NYCHA employee that needed to conduct a bathroom inspection. Once inside, he stole the victim’s handbag containing debit cards, credit cards and New York State identification card before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned-male approximately 35-42 years of age, approximately 5’8”-5’11” tall with a medium build. In all incidents the individual was wearing an orange construction vest.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.