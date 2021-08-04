Police & Fire

5 men wanted for multiple robberies in northeast Bronx

By
0
comments
Posted on
Five men are wanted for multiple robberies in the northeast Bronx on July 16, 2021.
Photo courtesy Getty

The NYPD is searching for five men who are wanted for multiple robberies in the northeast Bronx.

Details are as follows:

On July 16, at 11 p.m., a 40-year-old man was approached by a group of unidentified individuals in front of 3151 Arnow Place. The assailants punched the victim and attempted to take his property. Nothing was stolen and the victim refused medical attention.

A half hour later those same group of men approached a 34-year-old man in the vicinity of Halsey Street and Zerega Avenue. The perps brandished a knife, punched the victim and stole his property. The victim refused medical attention.

Thirty minutes later they struck again approaching a 33-year-old in the vicinity of Rowland Street and Tratman Avenue. The individuals displayed a knife, punched him and forcibly removed his property. The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

 

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Crime

News

