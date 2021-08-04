5 men wanted for multiple robberies in northeast Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is searching for five men who are wanted for multiple robberies in the northeast Bronx.

Details are as follows:

On July 16, at 11 p.m., a 40-year-old man was approached by a group of unidentified individuals in front of 3151 Arnow Place. The assailants punched the victim and attempted to take his property. Nothing was stolen and the victim refused medical attention.

A half hour later those same group of men approached a 34-year-old man in the vicinity of Halsey Street and Zerega Avenue. The perps brandished a knife, punched the victim and stole his property. The victim refused medical attention.

Thirty minutes later they struck again approaching a 33-year-old in the vicinity of Rowland Street and Tratman Avenue. The individuals displayed a knife, punched him and forcibly removed his property. The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.