Thieves steal $1,500 from Third Avenue bodega

The NYPD is looking for two men who robbed a bodega at gunpoint and made off with more than $1,500.

According to the police, on Sept. 25, at 12:33 a.m., two men entered a bodega at 3706 3 Ave., in Morrisania, brandished guns and demanded cash and property from the 27-year-old male store clerk and two customers.

The men fled the store with $150 in Newport cigarettes, $1,545 and ID. No shots were fired and none of the victims were injured. The unidentified males fled in a dark color 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.