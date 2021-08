Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who is allegedly responsible for the July 4 killing of Rikona Kirby in Castle Hill.

Authorities believe Devin Webbert, 35, is responsible for the shooting of Kirby.

According to the NYPD, on July 4, at 9:57 p.m. police responded to a call regarding a man shot in front of the Castle Hill Houses, located at 2175 Lacombe Ave. Upon their arrival, officers found Kirby, 33, of Olmstead Avenue, had been shot multiple times in the chest and head.