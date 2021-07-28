Multiple robberies in the northwest Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is searching for a man who is responsible for two robberies in the northwest Bronx earlier this month.

On July 16, at approximately 10:15 a.m., a man knocked on the 89-year-old male victim’s apartment in the vicinity of Van Cortlandt Park. He then forced his way inside and stole jewelry from his bedroom in addition to his bicycle.

A few hours later at 1 p.m., the same person knocked on a 42 year-old woman’s apartment door in the vicinity of 232nd Street and Tibbett Avenue. The perp again forced his way inside and this time brandished a firearm. He forced the victim to give him $150 in cash before fleeing.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.