Suspect arrested for Brooklyn man’s fatal stabbing in Pelham Parkway

Police have arrested a Pelham Parkway man for allegedly killing a Brooklyn man in the Bronx last month.

The accused, 39-year-old Johnnie Vickers reportedly stabbed 23-year-old Adam Saunders of East Flatbush of Vickers’ second floor apartment at 2140 Cruger Avenue at about 9:38 p.m. on Monday, February 22, according to the NYPD.

Saunders endured multiple knife wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead on the scene, law enforcement sources had confirmed.

Vickers now faces murder, manslaughter, and weapons charges.