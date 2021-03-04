Suspect arrested for Brooklyn man’s fatal stabbing in Pelham Parkway

Police have arrested a Pelham Parkway man for allegedly killing a Brooklyn man in the Bronx last month.
The accused, 39-year-old Johnnie Vickers reportedly stabbed 23-year-old Adam Saunders of East Flatbush of Vickers’ second floor apartment at 2140 Cruger Avenue at about 9:38 p.m. on Monday, February 22, according to the NYPD.
