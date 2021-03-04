Crime

Suspect arrested for Brooklyn man’s fatal stabbing in Pelham Parkway

Photo via Getty Images

Police have arrested a Pelham Parkway man for allegedly killing a Brooklyn man in the Bronx last month.

The accused, 39-year-old Johnnie Vickers reportedly stabbed 23-year-old Adam Saunders of East Flatbush  of Vickers’ second floor apartment at 2140 Cruger Avenue at about 9:38 p.m. on Monday, February 22, according to the NYPD.

Saunders endured multiple knife wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead on the scene, law enforcement sources had confirmed.
Vickers now faces murder, manslaughter, and weapons charges.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

>