Man tries robbing White Plains Road bank, teller says no

Talk about great customer service.

A Chase bank teller has become a local hero after refusing to comply with a robber’s demand for cash in Williamsbridge Wednesday afternoon.

The face shielded, wannabe bandit approached the 35-year-old female employee and handed her a note demanding cash at about 4:30 p.m.

She refused to turn over anything and the man promptly retreated from the White Plains Road bank empty handed.

Police released these photos of the failed criminal.





Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.