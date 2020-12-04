Two U.S. Marshals and police officer injured, suspect killed in Edenwald shootout

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Robert Pozarycki

Two U.S. Marshals and an NYPD officer are expected to recover from their injuries after they were shot in a gun battle with a suspected cop shooter in the Bronx on Friday morning, whom they killed in the exchange, according to reports.

The shootout happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 4 at a home at 4085 Ely Ave., near Edenwald Avenue, where members of the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force came to execute an arrest warrant for the suspect connected to the shooting of a Massachusetts state trooper last month.

Cops said the suspect wouldn’t go quietly and opened fire on the law enforcement agents, who returned fire on the suspect, who later died at Jacobi Medical Center.

The injured deputy marshals and police officer are also being treated at Jacobi Hospital at this time, multiple media outlets reported.

According to federal sources, one of the marshals was hit in the arm and the other agent was struck in arm and leg the leg. The NYPD officer was struck in the leg.

Citing law enforcement sources, media outlets identified the dead suspect as Andre K. Sterling, whom the U.S. Marshals were pursuing in connection with the Nov. 22 shooting of a Massachusetts State Police trooper during a routine traffic stop in Hyannis.

The officer, Trooper John Lennon, in that incident was shot in the hand and treated for his injuries.

