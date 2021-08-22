Police & Fire

Suspect arrested for attempted murder in Kingsbridge

Beitia Page was arrested for attempted murder for a shooting in July.
Police have arrested a man allegedly responsible for a July shooting outside of a bodega in Kingsbridge Heights.

On Aug. 18, Beitia Page, 36, of 2825 Claflin Ave., was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 4:24 p.m. on July 23 in front of 8 W. Kingsbridge Road in Kingsbridge Heights.

According to authorities, the 26-year-old victim got into a dispute with the shooter which eventually turned violent.

The video shows the suspect displaying a handgun and firing as the victim ran away, striking the man in the buttocks.

 

