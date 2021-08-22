Suspect arrested for attempted murder in Kingsbridge

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police have arrested a man allegedly responsible for a July shooting outside of a bodega in Kingsbridge Heights.

On Aug. 18, Beitia Page, 36, of 2825 Claflin Ave., was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 4:24 p.m. on July 23 in front of 8 W. Kingsbridge Road in Kingsbridge Heights.

According to authorities, the 26-year-old victim got into a dispute with the shooter which eventually turned violent.

The video shows the suspect displaying a handgun and firing as the victim ran away, striking the man in the buttocks.