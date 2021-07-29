NYPD looking for 2 suspects in Fordham Manor robbery

The New York City Police Department are looking for two suspects involved in a gunpoint robbery in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx.
According to police, at approximately 7 p.m., two men approached a 44-year-old man on the sidewalk of Briggs Avenue and West 196 Street and struck him in the head with a firearm before taking $300 from him.
The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention when paramedics arrived at the scene. The individuals fled in a white van, that had damage to the front and rear passenger side of the vehicle.
According to police, one of the individuals is a male in his early 20s of medium complexion, roughly 5’7 with a slender build and was last seen wearing a white shirt, green shorts, black shoes and a black baseball hat.
The second suspect is another male in his early 20s, of medium complexion and slender build, however, he was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a red baseball hat.
