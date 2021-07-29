Police & Fire

NYPD looking for 2 suspects in Fordham Manor robbery

By
0
comments
Posted on
One of two suspects is described as a male, medium complexion, approximately in his early twenties, 5’7”, 150 pounds, and a slender build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, green shorts, black shoes and a black baseball hat.
Photo courtesy NYPD

The New York City Police Department are looking for two suspects involved in a gunpoint robbery in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx.

According to police, at approximately 7 p.m., two men approached a 44-year-old man on the sidewalk of Briggs Avenue and West 196 Street and struck him in the head with a firearm before taking $300 from him.

The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention when paramedics arrived at the scene. The individuals fled in a white van, that had damage to the front and rear passenger side of the vehicle.

According to police, one of the individuals is a male in his early 20s of medium complexion, roughly 5’7 with a slender build and was last seen wearing a white shirt, green shorts, black shoes and a black baseball hat.

The second suspect is another male in his early 20s, of medium complexion and slender build, however, he was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a red baseball hat.

Reach Robbie Sequeira at rsequeira@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4599. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter @bxtimes and Facebook @bxtimes

About the Author

Robbie Sequeira

Robbie Sequeira is a reporter for The Bronx Times. A born-and-raised Bronxite, his passion for storytelling and curious nature for watchdog journalism has led him to stops in Minnesota, Iowa and Georgia. After a time away from the Big Apple chasing politicians during the Iowa caucuses and covering southern politics during the COVID-19 pandemic, Robbie decided to return home, covering important local news that affects the everyday lives of Bronx residents across the borough. When he's not writing, he's often found ranting about New York sports teams.

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC