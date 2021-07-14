2 men sought for slashing victim on Bronx street in broad daylight

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for a duo who slashed a man in broad daylight during an argument on a Bronx street corner.

Authorities say that at 9:41 a.m. on July 12, a 61-year-old man got into a verbal dispute with two unknown men at the corner of Valentine Avenue and East 204th Street. The altercation turned physical with the two suspects slashing the victim throughout his body with an unknown sharp object.

The suspects then fled the scene westbound on East 204 Street in a black Honda Civic. The victim suffered slash wounds to the back of his head and his torso and was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi for his injuries.

The suspects are described as men with medium complexions and slim builds. The first suspect, described as having long black hair in dreads, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red pants and gray sneakers. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a white t-shirt, gray pants and black sneakers.