Bronx man sentenced to 16 years for fatally beating toddler

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was sentenced last week to 16 years in prison for fatally beating a 2-year-old boy in 2018.

“The defendant mercilessly beat an innocent two-year-old child named Messiah Allen, causing fatal injuries,” said District Attorney Darcel Clark. “The defendant, who was the boyfriend of the child’s mother, attacked him while she was at her job. I hope today’s sentence brings some sense of closure to the family of Messiah. The child’s life was cut short in such a cruel manner.”’

According to the investigation, Kenneth Lynch, 39, of 1725 Bruckner Blvd., was living with his then girlfriend and her 2-year-old son, Messiah.

On May 24, 2018, Lynch was with the child alone in the apartment as the child’s mother worked in Manhattan. During that time, he struck the child multiple times, leading to a transected liver, which caused his death.

The defendant called 911 and the child was transported to Jacobi Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.