Summer fun 2024: Check out these free events at Orchard Beach

Orchard Beach will be hosting several events for all to enjoy this summer.

Cool off this summer at Orchard Beach! Located at Pelham Bay Park, the Bronx’s sole public beach contains a promenade, central pavilion, snack bars, souvenir carts, two playgrounds, two picnic areas and 26 courts for basketball, volleyball and handball. The whole family is invited to swim, play and relax in the sun. Lifeguards are on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During the beach season, parking is $10 on Mondays through Fridays and $12 on weekends and holidays for cars and vans. A senior citizen discount is available on weekdays for patrons aged 65 and older. If you don’t have access to a car, public transportation is available to the Orchard Beach Bus Terminal.

Orchard Beach is the perfect place to escape the heat and city life. Check out this series of events and activities taking place at Orchard Beach and Pelham Bay Park this summer.

Salsa Sundays

Every Sunday from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, from noon to 5 p.m.

Orchard Beach Parking Section 5

Free

Dance the day away every Sunday at Salsa Sundays! This beloved community tradition in New York City has been going on for over 50 years. This laid-back outdoor salsa dance party invites the Bronx to dance under the sun. Bring your umbrella, chair and cooler and be prepared for weekends full of fun.

For more information, visit golatindance.com/series/salsa-sundays-at-orchard-beach-2.



Pride in the Bronx

Sunday, June 2, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Orchard Beach Parking Section 2

Free

All are welcome to celebrate Pride in the Bronx with NYC Parks. Come learn about the history and significance of Orchard Beach within the LGBTQ+ community. Orchard Beach has a rich history in the Bronx. Orchard Beach was considered “The Riviera of New York” when it was created and has continued to be a site for the Bronx community for decades. Learn more about the history of Orchard Beach’s place in LGBTQ+ history.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/parks/pelham-bay-park/events/2024/06/02/lgbtq-pride-month-pride-in-the-bronx.



Family Camping

Friday, June 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Parking section 2 Orchard Beach

Free

Make lasting family memories under the stars! The Urban Park Rangers celebrate the tradition of camping and look forward to welcoming Bronx families for a memorable night. Create lasting memories, connect with the natural world and bond together for a night at the beach. Families are chosen by a lottery. Lottery registration opens on Wednesday, June 12.

For more information about how to register, visit nycgovparks.org/parks/pelham-bay-park/events/2024/06/21/family-camping-bronx.

Pelham Bay Park canoeing

Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Northwest corner of Orchard Beach parking lot

Free

Get out on the open water with NYC Parks Urban Park Rangers on a canoeing adventure. Trained rangers will guide you on an experience that ranges from gentle waters to challenging open waters. Guests who are ages 8 and older are invited to participate. Participants are chosen through a lottery. Lottery registration opens on Wednesday, June 5.

For more information about how to register, visit nycgovparks.org/parks/pelham-bay-park/events/2024/06/15/intermediate-canoeing.



Pelham Bay Park Forest Restoration

May 31, June 15, June 21, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Northeast corner of Orchard Beach Parking Lot

Free

Volunteer with the NYC Parks Stewardship Team to help protect forested areas in Pelham Bay Park! All are invited to aid in the ongoing restoration work and to learn about the importance of species diversity for ecosystem health. Volunteers are asked to dress in sturdy shoes, long sleeves, long pants and clothing that can get dirty. Space is limited and registration is required. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information on how to register, visit nycgovparks.org/parks/pelham-bay-park/events/2024/05/31/pelham-bay-park-forest-restoration.



