South Bronx leads NYC in domestic violence 911 calls as advocates push for more survivor support

The South Bronx has the highest reported domestic violence 911 call radio run rates across New York City, according to data collected by the New York City Independent Budget Office.

Human rights experts who work closely with domestic violence survivors say the disparity is closely tied to external stressors that disproportionately affect low-income communities, including poverty and economic instability.

They say domestic violence can increase amid economic hardship, family stress, financial dependence on an abuser, immigration-related vulnerabilities and employment instability — which are challenges that disproportionately affect low-income families in communities like those in the South Bronx.

Margarita Guzmán, Executive Director of Violence Intervention Program for Latinos in Domestic Violence oversees services including a 24-hour bilingual hotline, emergency shelter, financial and food assistance, crisis counseling, safety planning and long-term housing and financial stabilization. The organization also offers restorative justice programming for children exposed to domestic violence to help break intergenerational cycles of abuse.

Guzmán emphasizes that while external stressors can heighten tensions and escalate abuse, they do not cause it.

“Abuse in intimate relationships is a choice. There are a lot of factors that go into exacerbating or stressing situations that increase the volatility or likelihood of severe or escalated abuse, but there are a lot of people going through a lot of stressful situations that don’t abuse their partner,” she said.

The majority of cases of domestic violence, women are predominantly the victims.

While domestic violence cases can be reported through various channels, including law enforcement, health care providers, shelters and hotlines, not all domestic cases are officially reported. Survivors may hesitate to report abuse due to stigma, concerns about children safety or fear of being placed in immediate danger.

“There’s all kinds of reasons why people choose to report or not report domestic violence. Some of it is stigma and some of it is these real socioeconomic structural factors that can make it very, very hard for people to report,” said Christine Clarke, Commissioner for Human Rights.

As a survivor of intimate partner violence and someone who works closely with survivors in the South Bronx, Guzmán weighs in on how the city can better address the barriers by domestic violence survivors in undocumented or mixed-status households.

“I would love to see the city provide housing vouchers for survivors of domestic violence regardless of their immigration status. So a lot of the eligibility for assistance right now is connected to immigration status and that is a big close for a lot of survivors,” she said.

While The NYC Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence programs do not ask for survivors immigration status, many survivors fear that if they go to the authorities they could be detained by ICE enforcement.

Guzmán also believes in championing restorative justice programs for perpetrators of domestic violence.

“The city could be doing more to work with those causing the harm, other than trying to put them in jail. I really believe if we just punish folk, they truly learned what they did wrong.”

Protections and Resources for Domestic Violence Survivors

Under the NYC Safe Leave Act, the law requires employers to accommodate employees who are victims/survivors of domestic violence, sex offenses, or stalking. This means survivors are entitled to take time off work to attend court hearings, medical appointments and police proceedings without risking their jobs.

According to the law, landlords are not allowed to evict a domestic violence survivor.

“In my practice as an advocate, I’ve seen cases where building supers, our landlords, will prey on people because they’re survivors of domestic violence,” Clarke said. “It’s specifically illegal to target people who are survivors, try to make them pay more rent because you’re going to threaten to call the police,” says Clarke.

In addition, survivors are entitled to CityFHEPS vouchers to help them maintain their housing and cash assistance or federal welfare programs.

Survivors can also go into emergency domestic violence shelters with a New York State regulation limit to a maximum of up to 180 days. If one cannot find permanent housing by the end of the limit, then they can transition to either a DHS shelter, a DV Tier II or someplace else one they’re able to identify that is safe.

“So we really work to make sure that at this crucial time in your life where you’re trying to do one of the hardest things that I think anybody can do — protect yourself, conceivably protecting your children — that we make sure that you don’t also have to worry about losing your housing and your job,” Clarke said.