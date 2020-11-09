Senior couple dies of injuries following multi-car crash in north Bronx: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Emily Davenport

Two people died of their injuries after they were involved in a multi-car crash in the Bronx in October.

Authorities say that at 4:01 p.m. on Oct. 26, the NYPD responded to a call regarding a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Allerton Avenue and East Gun Hill Road. Upon their arrival, officers found 81-year-old Juan Rosario with head trauma and 74-year-old Hilda Rosario with trauma to her body — both were unconscious and unresponsive. Officers also found a 51-year-old man who was conscious and alert, and had sustained injuries to his left wrist and ribs.

An investigation found that Juan Rosario was driving a 1999 Lincoln Town Car with Hilda in the passenger seat eastbound on Allerton Avenue when he failed to properly navigate the roadway as he approached the intersection of East Gun Hill Road, he failed to properly navigate the roadway. Rosario’s car collided with the 51-year-old victim’s car, a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban, that was headed westbound on Allerton Avenue.

A third car, operated by a 32-year-old woman, was behind the Suburban and tried to swerve to the right but was hit by the Suburban. The driver in the third vehicle was not injured.

EMS rushed all three victims with injuries to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where Hilda Rosario was pronounced dead. Juan Rosario ultimately died of his injuries on Nov. 4. The 51-year-old victim was listed in stable condition.

All vehicles remained at the scene following the incident. There are no arrests at this time and the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is continuing the investigation.