18-year-old Hunts Point woman killed when motorcycle hit double parked car in south Bronx

An 18-year-old motorcyclist from Hunts Point was killed and a 20-year-old passenger is in critical condition after a devastating crash on Hunts Point and Bryant Avenues Monday night at about 9:17 p.m.

Police said that the motorcycle driver, Stephanie Gil of 850 Faile St., was moving east bound on Hunts Point Avenue when she collided into the rear of a double-parked flatbed truck, which was unoccupied at the time.

After the crash, both Gil and her passenger were sent airborne and reportedly struck their heads upon landing in the roadway.

Both were rushed to Lincoln Hospital where Gil was pronounced dead and the passenger remains in critical condition. No arrests have been made at this time.