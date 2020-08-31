23-year-old motorcycle passenger fatally struck on Grand Concourse

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 23-year-old man was fatally stuck while riding as a passenger on a motorcycle on the Grand Concourse Sunday night.

According to the NYPD, the 20-year-old driver of that motorcycle had ran a southbound red light, striking a white Acura that was moving westbound on E. 181st Street at about 10:17 p.m.

Police found the 23-year-old passenger lying in the intersection and rushed him to Saint Barnabas Health System, where he was pronounced dead.

Both the driver of the motorcycle and the 24-year-old driver of the Acura were also brought to that hospital for minor injuries along with one of the three passengers riding in the car.

The investigation into this fatal collision is being handled by the NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.