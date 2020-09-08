Motorcyclist killed in crash on Henry Hudson Parkway in Riverdale

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Robert Pozarycki

A motorcyclist died after losing control of his ride and crashing head-first onto the Henry Hudson Parkway pavement in the Bronx on Sunday morning — the third deadly motorcycle crash in the city this Labor Day weekend.

Police said the latest crash occurred at 12:27 a.m. on Sept. 6 on the southbound lanes of the Henry Hudson Parkway at West 249th Street in Riverdale.

According to law enforcement sources, the 55-year-old male motorcyclist was riding his bike along the parkway when he apparently sideswiped another vehicle.

Police said the contact apparently caused the motorcyclist to lose control of his ride, crashing on the parkway, and striking his head on the pavement. The other driver involved stopped and remained at the scene.

Officers from the 50th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene and found the victim with severe head trauma. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the location; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

No charges have been filed against the other driver, police said. The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is now handling the case.

In two other deadly collisions on Saturday morning, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the Belt Parkway in Queens, and an e-bike rider died after a collision with a pedestrian on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.