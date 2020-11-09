MTA bus fatally strikes senior pedestrian on Morris Park Avenue

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 78-year-old Morris Park man was recently struck by an MTA bus and succumbed to his injuries day later, the NYPD announced this morning.

George Dingfelder was crossing Morris Park Avenue at about 6:13 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 when the 2007 model MTA express bus struck the the senior man while moving eastbound with a green light, according to the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

Dingfelder, who police say crossed against the pedestrian light signal was rushed to Jacobi Hospital after being struck by the bus’ front bumper and died of his “severe head trauma” on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The 45-year-old bus operator remained on scene and was not reported injured as result of the collision.

Police have made no arrests and the investigation into the fatal strike remains ongoing.