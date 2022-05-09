Police & Fire

SEE IT: Delivery driver’s scooter stolen at gunpoint in Mott Haven

The man who allegedly stole an e-scooter at gunpoint earlier this month.
It is not easy being a food delivery driver in NYC these days. Late last month, a food delivery driver was shot and killed in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens, and one Bronx driver faced a similar threat last week when he was held up at gunpoint in the South Bronx.

The robbery went down on May 2 around 1 a.m. at the corner of Jackson Avenue and East 152 Street in Mott Haven. According to police, a 24-year-old employee of Uber Eats was picking up a delivery from a food truck at the location when suddenly a man appeared out of nowhere with a gun and demanded his electric scooter.

Fearing for his life, the driver obliged, and the thief then fled on the scooter eastbound on East 162 Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

