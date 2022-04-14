Taxi driver assaulted and robbed in Soundview by multiple assailants

What began as a typical cab ride in the Bronx turned into a violent assault and robbery on Monday.

According to police, a cab driver picked up two women and two kids in the vicinity of 200 Baychester Ave., on April 11, and drove them to 1575 E. 174 St. in Soundview, where one of the females paid $20 for the fare. Instead of the women leaving the car, however, an argument ensued.

One of the women said she wanted her money back and continued to argue with the driver, three men allegedly exited a white sedan that was parked at the location. In what would appear as a planned robbery, two of the men then entered the taxi, allegedly stole $350 from the 49-year-old driver while the woman allegedly punched the victim in the face and took her $20 back.

The two women fled into 1575 E. 174 St., and the three men fled the scene inside of the white sedan northbound on Bronx River Avenue.

The females are described as light-skinned, approximately 25-30 years old. The males are described as dark-skinned.

