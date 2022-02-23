Man wanted for stealing more than $1K from multiple fast-food joints

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly stole more than $1,000 from multiple fast-food restaurants and drug stores.

According to the police, between Feb. 17 and Feb. 20, the suspect entered multiple businesses such as Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Subway, Dunkin’ and drug stores. Once inside, he demanded money from the cash registers and the employees while pretending to have a gun in his hand.

The individual then fled in a green BMW. The thief stole approximately $1,180 in cash and property. There were no injuries reported as a result of these incidents.

The individual is described as a male, approximately 20 years-old, medium complexion and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “CHAOS” written in front of it, gray pants and a black face mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.