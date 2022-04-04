Police & Fire

SEE IT: Duo steals nearly $9K worth of property from 18-year-old in Morrisania

821-22 42 Pct Robbery 03-21-22 Photo of all 3 Individuals
The three men who allegedly stole nearly $9,000 worth of property from an 18-year-old last month in the Bronx.
Photo courtesy NYPD

 

The NYPD is looking for three men who stole nearly $9,000 worth of property from a teenager last month in the South Bronx.

According to the police, on March 21, an 18-year-old male was walking in in front of 576 E. 165 St. in Morrisania, when suddenly three unknown men approached him around 8:20 a.m.

One perp simulated having a gun and demanded his property. The accomplices then allegedly stole his jewelry (multiple chains), Air Jordan sneakers and cellphone. The total approximate value of the property removed is $ 8,970. The thieves fled the scene, southbound on Boston Road on foot.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

