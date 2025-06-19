Bronx nanny faces child abuse charges after being caught on camera beating two

A Bronx nanny was charged with child abuse after home security footage captured her violently beating two young children with a belt.

A Bronx nanny is facing child abuse charges after she was allegedly caught on camera viciously beating two young boys with a belt inside their Morrisania home last month.

Police arrested 24-year-old Lakeysha Jackson of Brooklyn on June 18 following a warrant issued earlier this month. The abuse was discovered when the children’s grandmother reviewed security camera footage from inside the home and found graphic video of the assault.

Sources said Jackson was employed through the Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) as a homemaker, although she had been tasked with caring for the children as part of her duties.

The incident occurred on May 7 around 2:15 p.m. inside a residence near Washington Avenue and East 168th Street. According to police, Jackson was seen on video striking a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old boy with a belt nearly 60 times.

Authorities said Jackson also allegedly used horror-themed costumes—including a clown from the movie Terrifier—to frighten the children.

Jackson was taken into custody at the NYPD Special Victims Unit in the Bronx, where she appeared to smile as she was led away. She did not respond to reporters’ questions.

She was formally charged with four counts of assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.