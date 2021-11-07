Rikers Island inmate indicted for assaulting officer

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Rikers Island inmate was indicted Thursday on second-degree assault and additional charges for attacking a Department of Correction officer in the jail.

According to the investigation, on Oct. 13, at approximately 1:12 p.m. in the George R. Vierno Center of Rikers Island, the defendant, James Hawkins, an inmate in Rikers Island, allegedly approached the victim brandishing a sharp metal object, several inches in length and held the weapon to the officer’s neck. Correction officers rushed to help the victim and deployed their pepper spray.

Hawkins, 30, removed the weapon from the victim’s neck but continued to hold the corrections officer by his neck and eventually released him when he left the area. Hawkins hid the weapon, and officers searched and recovered the eight-inch sharpened metal shank that had a cloth handle. The victim received medical attention but did not sustain any serious injuries.

“The defendant allegedly held a makeshift weapon to a DOC Officer’s neck,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “Thankfully other Officers intervened, and the victim was not seriously injured. With our partners at the Department of Correction, we are doing all we can to stop the relentless violence in Rikers Island and end these attacks against DOC staff who are simply doing their jobs.”

Bail was set at $75,000 cash/$75,000 bond and he is due back in court Feb. 4, 2022.