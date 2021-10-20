Nail salon employee assaulted and attacked with stun gun

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A group of angry women were not happy with how their nails looked and assaulted and used a stun gun on a nail salon employee last month in the Bronx.

According to the police, at 5:40 p.m., on Sept. 2, four women were unsatisfied with the service they received at Estefy Nail Salon, 1637 Westchester Ave., and began arguing with a 32-year-old employee.

The situation escalated when the women grabbed a gel nail lamp and as they were exiting the store one of them bit the employee on her right hand, stunned her right arm with a stun gun and began punching her multiple times in the face when she attempted to stop them from leaving with property.

The women fled the scene and the victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.