Teens pummel commuter and steal iPhone 11 on 6 train

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A  group of teens savagely attacked a commuter and stole his iPhone 11 last month while riding the 6 train.

According to the police, on Sept. 15, at  5 p.m., a 55-year-old man was on the southbound 6 train at the corner of East 143 Street and Southern Boulevard, when a group of teens sat across from him. As the train pulled into the station, the man, with his iPhone 11 in his hand, got up and stood by the train doors, but as the train doors opened one of the teens stole his phone and the others began to pummel him.

The kids fled the scene and although the victim sustained pain and swelling to his face, he refused medical attention. The unknown individuals are described as follows:

Individual No. 1: Male, teenager, medium complexion with dark hair; he was last seen wearing black pants, black sneakers and a white t-shirt.

Individual No. 2: Male, teenager, medium complexion with dark hair; he was last seen wearing blue shorts, white sneakers and a white athletic t-shirt.

Individual No. 3: Male, teenager, medium complexion with dark hair; he was last seen wearing blue jeans, white sneakers and a dark colored t-shirt.

Individual No. 4: Male, teenager, dark complexion with dark hair; he was last seen wearing black shorts, white sneakers and a white t-shirt.

Individual No. 5: Male, teenager, medium complexion with dark hair; he was last seen wearing grey shorts, black sneakers and a red t-shirt.

Individual No. 6: Male, teenager, dark complexion; he was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sneakers, a gray hooded sweatshirt and carrying a green bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

