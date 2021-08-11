Police & Fire

Wheelchair bound man robbed and beaten: NYPD

One of two suspects wanted for a robbery and assault of wheelchair bound victim on July 31, 2021.
A wheelchair bound man was robbed and assaulted last weekend on Third Avenue, police said.

according to police, on July 31, at 7:30 p.m., two men stole a cellphone and $100 from a 36-year-old man in a wheelchair in front of 2985 3rd Ave.

They then threw him to the ground and struck him several times before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained a laceration to the head, but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

