Teens attack and stab man in the South Bronx

A group of teens violently attacked and stabbed a man last month in the South Bronx.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 10, at 6 p.m., four teens jumped a 54-year-old man in front of a residential building in the vicinity of Towsend Avenue and East 172 Street. As they pummeled him, one of the assailants took out a knife and stabbed the man on left side of the chest.

After a brief struggle, the man somehow took the knife from the kids causing the attackers to flee the scene. The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects are described as four male individuals, approximately 18 to 20 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.