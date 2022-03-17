Police searching for 2 NYPD impersonators who robbed man in Kingsbridge

The NYPD recently released information about two men who allegedly pretended to be cops and robbed a man in the Bronx.

According to police, the heist occurred Feb. 8, when two men identified themselves as police officers and pushed a 41-year-old man against a vehicle in front of 80 W. Kingsbridge Road, in the Kingsbridge neighborhood. The imposters then allegedly stole the man’s wallet, ID, keys and cell phone. The unidentified males fled to a black Honda CRV with Florida plates. The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.