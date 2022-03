Police searching for 2 NYPD impersonators who robbed man in Kingsbridge

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD recently released information about two men who allegedly pretended to be cops and robbed a man in the Bronx.

According to police, the heist occurred Feb. 8, when two men identified themselves as police officers and pushed a 41-year-old man against a vehicle in front of 80 W. Kingsbridge Road, in the Kingsbridge neighborhood. The imposters then allegedly stole the man’s wallet, ID, keys and cell phone. The unidentified males fled to a black Honda CRV with Florida plates. The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.