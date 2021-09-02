51 year-old beaten and robbed in Castle Hill

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 51-year-old man was viciously attacked and robbed in Castle Hill.

According to the police, on Aug. 27, at 11:50 p.m., two men approached a 51 year-old man in the vicinity of 1014 Virginia Ave., and physically assaulted him, causing bleeding to his nose and mouth and pain to his back.

They stole $200 from him and fled the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.