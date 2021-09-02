Police & Fire

51 year-old beaten and robbed in Castle Hill

According to police, on Aug. 27,  2021, two men approached a 51 year-old man on Virginia Avenue and physically assaulted him.
A 51-year-old man was viciously attacked and robbed in Castle Hill.

According to the police, on Aug. 27,  at 11:50 p.m., two men approached a 51 year-old man in the vicinity of 1014 Virginia Ave., and physically assaulted him, causing bleeding to his nose and mouth and pain to his back.

They stole $200 from him and fled the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

