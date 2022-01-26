Police looking for 5 suspects in armed robbery in Grand Concourse

The NYPD are looking for five suspects who assaulted two convenience store employees in an armed robbery in the early hours of Jan. 21, in the Grand Concourse section.

According to police, five men entered the Convenience Store Smoke Shop on 1398 Grand Concourse near East 170th Street in Mount Eden around 3 a.m and flashed knives and weapons at two people working in the store.

The men proceeded to pistol-whip a 56-year-old and stabbed a 37-year-old multiple times in the neck, torso and arm, before taking off with an undisclosed amount of cash as well as cellphones. The 37-year-old was taken by EMS to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition, while the 56-year-old refused medical service.