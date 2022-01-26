Police & Fire

Police looking for 5 suspects in armed robbery in Grand Concourse

The NYPD are looking for five suspects who assaulted two convenience store employees in an armed robbery on Jan. 21.
Screenshot NYPD
The NYPD are looking for five suspects who assaulted two convenience store employees in an armed robbery in the early hours of Jan. 21, in the Grand Concourse section.
According to police, five men entered the Convenience Store Smoke Shop on 1398 Grand Concourse near East 170th Street in Mount Eden around 3 a.m and flashed knives and weapons at two people working in the store.
The men proceeded to pistol-whip a 56-year-old and stabbed a 37-year-old multiple times in the neck, torso and arm, before taking off with an undisclosed amount of cash as well as cellphones. The 37-year-old was taken by EMS to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition, while the 56-year-old refused medical service.
While the whereabouts of the five men are unknown, police did recover a gun used in the attack at the store.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/.

Robbie Sequeira is a reporter for The Bronx Times. A born-and-raised Bronxite, his passion for storytelling and curious nature for watchdog journalism has led him to stops in Minnesota, Iowa and Georgia. After a time away from the Big Apple chasing politicians during the Iowa caucuses and covering southern politics during the COVID-19 pandemic, Robbie decided to return home, covering important local news that affects the everyday lives of Bronx residents across the borough. When he’s not writing, he’s often found ranting about New York sports teams.

