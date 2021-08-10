Man impersonates cop in subway, bus robberies

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man is allegedly impersonating cops and robbing people on public transportation in the Bronx, according to police.

On July 4, at 9:45 p.m., a man identified himself as a police officer and told a 19-year-old man to get off the northbound “4” train at the 138 Street/Grand Concourse train station.

Once on the platform, the man demanded the victim’s wallet. He complied and when another train entered the station, the fake cop gave the victim back his wallet and told him to turn off his cell phone. The man boarded the train and quickly realized $50 was stolen from his wallet.

A week later, on July 11, the man dressed as a cop was in action again. At 10:30 a.m., he approcached a 35-year-old man on an eastbound MTA “6” Shuttle bus, displayed a white police shield and ordered him to exit the bus.

Then in front of 678 138 St., he demanded the man’s wallet. The victim complied and handed it over. The suspect then stole $210, threw the wallet on the ground and ran eastbound on East 138 Street.

The suspect is described as a male, 36-38 years old, with a slim build and last seen wearing a black ski mask and dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.