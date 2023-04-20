Police searching for alleged Bronx bag snatcher

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the whereabouts of the individual depicted in the attached media in connection with a Bronx robbery pattern. Details are as follows:

Incident 1

It was reported to police that on April 6 at approximately 11:30 p.m., at 2721 Heath Ave. within the confines of the 52 Precinct, the 20-year-old female victim was entering the location when an unknown individual followed her into the vestibule and pulled on her book bag that she was wearing. The individual then displayed a knife and forcibly removed the victim’s bag, fleeing southbound on Heath Avenue riding on a moped. The victim was not injured. Property stolen included the bag — which contained a JBL speaker valued at $80, a Samsung phone charger valued at $25, a bank card, a credit card and personal ID.

Incident 2

It was reported to police that on April 9 at approximately 11:10 p.m., in front of 3823 Sedgwick Ave. within the confines of the 50 Precinct, the 61-year-old female victim was walking when she was approached by an unknown individual who forcibly removed her purse. The individual fled the location heading southbound on Sedgwick Avenue riding on a moped. The victim was not injured. Property stolen included the purse — which contained $240 cash, a cellphone, a bank card and personal ID.

Incident 3

It was reported to police that on April 10 at approximately 11 p.m., in front of 510 Kappock St. within the confines of the 50 Precinct, the 24-year-old female victim was waiting for an Uber at the location when an unknown individual riding on a moped approached her and displayed a knife. The individual then forcibly removed the victim’s purse and fled the location heading northbound on Kappock Street riding on the moped. The victim was not injured. Property stolen included the purse — which contained $122 cash, car keys and personal ID.

Incident 4

It was reported to police that on April 14 at approximately 10:45 p.m., in front of 3660 Oxford Ave. within the confines of the 50 Precinct, the 53-year-old female victim was walking when she was approached by an unknown individual from the side who attempted to forcibly remove the victim’s purse from her arm. A physical struggle over the purse ensued, at which point the individual knocked the victim to the ground and dragged her as he removed the purse. The individual fled the location heading southbound on Oxford Street riding on a moped. The victim sustained a laceration to her right arm but refused further medical attention at the scene. Property stolen included the purse — which contained $100 cash, personal ID and car keys.

The individual being sought is described as a male approximately 25-years-old, 5’8″ tall, 140 pounds, with a dark complexion and a thin build. The individual is usually wearing a red delivery bag on his back and riding on a red moped.

Attached are surveillance photos depicting the individual obtained from 85 West Fordham Road, where on April 9 at approximately 11:30 p.m. he attempted to make an unauthorized transaction using a bank card he had just stolen from the 61-year-old woman in front of 3823 Sedgwick Ave.

Anyone with information in regard to this pattern is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

