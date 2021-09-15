Police & Fire

Playstation 5 stolen at gunpoint

An attempt to sell a PlayStation 5 resulted in armed robbery on Labor Day, as a the buyer brandished a gun and made off with the console.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 6, at 8:30 p.m., a 19-year-old male met with an unidentified male in the vicinity of East 229 Street to sell his PlayStation 5 for $750.

The buyer grabbed the PlayStation 5, brandished a handgun and threatened the victim with it. The unidentified male then fled the scene in a black Chevy SUV. No shots were fired and the victim was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

