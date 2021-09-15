Playstation 5 stolen at gunpoint

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An attempt to sell a PlayStation 5 resulted in armed robbery on Labor Day, as a the buyer brandished a gun and made off with the console.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 6, at 8:30 p.m., a 19-year-old male met with an unidentified male in the vicinity of East 229 Street to sell his PlayStation 5 for $750.

The buyer grabbed the PlayStation 5, brandished a handgun and threatened the victim with it. The unidentified male then fled the scene in a black Chevy SUV. No shots were fired and the victim was not injured.

