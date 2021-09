Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man was shot and killed in Wakefield over Labor Day Weekend.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 5, at 3:22 p.m., police responded to a 911 call for a person shot at 4404 White Plains Road. Upon arrival officers found discovered a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

EMS transported him to Montefiore Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.