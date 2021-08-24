Suspect carjacks Lexus in Bedford Park

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man was carjacked in Bedford Park last month and had his electronics, cell phone and clothing stolen.

According to the NYPD, on July 16, a 23-year-old man was parked and sitting inside of his 2014 black Lexus opposite of 300 E. 201 St., when an unidentified male approached the driver side window and brandished a gun.

The assailant demanded the driver get out of the car, and then stole the car and drove off.

The individual is described as a medium-skinned male, approximately in his 20’s, thin build and last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, black sneakers, black ski mask covering half of his face, white and black hat and seen carrying a black bag around his neck.