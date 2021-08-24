Suspect carjacks Lexus in Bedford Park

Police & Fire

A suspect allegedly carjacked a man in Bedford Park on July 16, 2021.
A man was carjacked in Bedford Park last month and had his electronics, cell phone and clothing stolen.
According to the NYPD, on July 16, a 23-year-old man was parked and sitting inside of his 2014 black Lexus opposite of 300 E. 201 St., when an unidentified male approached the driver side window and brandished a gun.
The assailant demanded the driver get out of the car, and then stole the car and drove off.
The individual is described as a medium-skinned male, approximately in his 20’s, thin build and last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black jeans, black sneakers, black ski mask covering half of his face, white and black hat and seen carrying a black bag around his neck.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

